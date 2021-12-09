Newcastle United keen on signing 29-year-old Arsenal man in January: Reports

According to reports, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is one of the transfer targets for Newcastle United for January. Elneny has fallen out of favor at the Emirates with Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka being preferred over him.

With Newcastle United looking at a major transfer window, the Egyptian might look to switch sides in search of more playing time.

Elneny has played just 150 minutes in the Premier League this season. Arsenal aren't competing in any European tournament which allows less room for rotation for coach Mikel Arteta.

Since joining from FC Basel in 2016, Elneny has made 137 appearances for Arsenal. He has had an up-and-down career in London. He was even loaned out to Besiktas in 2019 for a full season.

Newcastle United are currently languishing in 19th position in the Premier League table. They have just one win in 15 matches and look extremely likely to get relegated unless a drastic change is made.

Newcastle have an explosive attack but they fail to control games through midfield and have a very vulnerable defense. Elneny can help them by being that robust and strong presence in midfield who can also provide strength to their backline.

Even though Elneny is looking for playing time, it will be interesting to see if he will choose to move to a relegation-bound club.

Arsenal and Newcastle United looking to strengthen their squad in January

Newcastle are reportedly set to have a major January transfer window. With the recent Saudi takeover, they have become the wealthiest club on the planet. Currently languishing in the relegation zone, they will definitely look to add major reinforcements to reach safety.

In addition to Elneny, they have been linked with various other defenders and midfielders. This includes the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Joe Rodon, James Tarkowski, Aaron Ramsey and more.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨 The four names Newcastle United points to the Transfer Market in January, according to the ‘Telegraph’:



▪️Kieran Trippier🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

▪️Jesse Lingard🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

▪️Ross Barkley🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

▪️Harry Winks🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨 The four names Newcastle United points to the Transfer Market in January, according to the ‘Telegraph’:▪️Kieran Trippier🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿▪️Jesse Lingard🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿▪️Ross Barkley🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿▪️Harry Winks🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/pSBVirKlH4

Meanwhile, Arsenal are potentially looking at signing Dusan Vlahovic, Denis Zakaria and Houssem Auoar. Lokonga and Partey are set to miss a few games in January due to AFCON. Hence, Arsenal might look into signing a midfielder as well.

Needless to say, it will be an eventful winter transfer window.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar