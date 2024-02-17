Newcastle United plot move for Arsenal star but face competition from Aston Villa - Reports

Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, who is also wanted by fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa, according to a report by Football Insider. The Magpies are in the hunt for quality squad reinforcement after struggling to perform at their best level this season.

Arsenal star Smith-Rowe has had a rough couple of seasons, with injuries preventing him from featuring regularly for the side. Coupled with the quality of players signed in his position, the 23-year-old has struggled to make his mark on the club in recent seasons.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery previously spent time in charge of the Gunners, and he is an admirer of Emile Smith-Rowe from his time at the Emirates. With Phillipe Coutinho seemingly out of the club's plans after this season and Emiliano Buendia out with a long-term injury, the club needs to add an offensive midfielder in the summer.

Newcastle have enjoyed the performances of one ex-Arsenal man in Joe Willock, and will look to add another to further strengthen their midfield. The Magpies look set to miss out on a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, and will be keen to return to being among Europe's elite.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rates Smith-Rowe very highly, but his consistent injury problems have resulted in him starting only three games this season. The midfielder has made just 14 appearances in all competitions, and is presently out with an ankle injury.

The Gunners turned down an approach from West Ham for the England international in the January transfer window, as the Hammers intended to sign him on loan. He may be open to leaving the club in the summer if a suitable offer arrives for him.

Arsenal target set to sign long-term contract extension at club

Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato is closing in on a new deal with the Dutch giants after his seamless adaptation to first-team football. The versatile 17-year-old, who can play at centre-back or at left-back, has become a key player for the club this season.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Hato, whose contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena is set to expire in 2025. The teenager is set to sign a deal to remain at the club until 2028, and the new contract will not include a release clause, as per Fabrizio Romano.

At just 17 years of age, Hato captained Ajax in the UEFA Europa League and also made his international debut for the Netherlands. The teenager has appeared 31 times for the club this season, scoring once.