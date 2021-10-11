Newcastle United plotting audacious swoop for Real Madrid star: Reports

Newcastle United are targeting a list of big-name players including stars from Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central. Gareth Bale, who looks certain to leave Real Madrid as a free agent at the conclusion of the season, is one of the players on their radar.

Since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013, Gareth Bale has had a rollercoaster journey. He will always be remembered for some of his efforts during the team's dominant run in Europe. However, the Welshman has been on a steady decline in recent years, with fitness difficulties obstructing him significantly.

AS English @English_AS The big-money acquisition of Newcastle was confirmed on Thursday, prompting speculation about eye-catching moves for Bale, Icardi, Coutinho and Cavani. bit.ly/3DmfV2P The big-money acquisition of Newcastle was confirmed on Thursday, prompting speculation about eye-catching moves for Bale, Icardi, Coutinho and Cavani. bit.ly/3DmfV2P https://t.co/iQF02ZRZOG

Bale has a respectable tally of 106 goals and 68 assists in 254 appearances for Real Madrid thus far. However, since returning from a successful loan spell at Tottenham, the 32-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid. He has scored just once in three appearances.

With his Real Madrid contract coming to an end next summer, it appears like his time with the Merengues is coming to an end. Despite his recent comments about being in a better atmosphere at Real Madrid, there has been speculation that Bale may announce his retirement shortly.

Newcastle hoping to pick up Real Madrid star on a free transfer

Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid

Bale, on the other hand, has no shortage of suitors, with one upcoming big-name suitor pushing for his signature. Newcastle United are now controlled by the world's wealthiest football club owners in the form of the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund

The Magpies are now aiming to rebuild their roster in order to compete in the Premier League. They also want to establish themselves as one of Europe's powerhouses. Newcastle have indicated interest in a number of big-name players, including Edinson Cavani, Keylor Navas and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Newcastle United's new owners began plotting a spending spree of up to £190million in January.The club's new chairman, told fans in an open letter to "expect ambition" as it emerged a £190million transfer spend is within financial fair play.(The Telegraph) Newcastle United's new owners began plotting a spending spree of up to £190million in January.The club's new chairman, told fans in an open letter to "expect ambition" as it emerged a £190million transfer spend is within financial fair play.(The Telegraph) https://t.co/zbcovkJUy6

Bale has now emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United, who are trying to get him on a free deal after his Real Madrid contract ends next summer. However, given his history with Tottenham, it would be intriguing to see whether Bale is open to joining Newcastle or opts for another club. Having said that, Bale would be an excellent addition to the Magpies' roster if he were to join them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy