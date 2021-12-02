Newcastle United plotting move for Liverpool outcast in January transfer window: Reports

According to reports, Newcastle United are looking to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips in the January transfer window.

The centre-back signed a new contract with the Reds in August. But he hasn't featured in the Premier League this season at all, failing to even make the bench at times.

Captain Fantastic8 @nattyroons Newcastle, Newly Rich & In Urgent Need of January Signings, Have Made Liverpool’s Fifth-Choice Nat Phillips A Mid-Season Target – Three Months After Signing A New Deal thisisanfield.com/2021/12/newcas… Newcastle, Newly Rich & In Urgent Need of January Signings, Have Made Liverpool’s Fifth-Choice Nat Phillips A Mid-Season Target – Three Months After Signing A New Deal thisisanfield.com/2021/12/newcas…

Newcastle United, with their major defensive worries, will be eager to sign the Liverpool outcast. The Magpies currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with no wins so far. They also have the worst defense in the league, conceding 30 goals in 14 games.

Nat Phillips had a stellar 2020-21 season. After facing multiple injury issues, especially in defense, Liverpool included him in the squad. He played 20 games across all competitions last season, starting October 31. He also put in a 'Man of the Match' performance on his Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.

Based on this form last season, he signed a new contract with the club. However, it hasn't been the same since after the return of the first team members to the Liverpool squad.

Hence, Newcastle United will be looking to lure Phillips to St. James' Park with the promise of playing time. He is reportedly valued to be around £12 million by Liverpool.

Liverpool keep their title charge on; Newcastle United still winless

Liverpool thrashed their local rivals Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside Derby on Matchday 14 of the Premier League on Wednesday. They kept their two-point gap from league leaders Chelsea. The Reds currently sit in third place, one point off second-placed Manchester City, who also won their Matchday 14 against Aston Villa.

A brace from Mohamed Salah and one goal each by Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota helped Liverpool to three points. Demarai Gray scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United sit at the bottom of the table with no wins. They barely scratched out a draw against their fellow relegation zone members, Norwich City on Tuesday. Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark was sent off in the 9th minute for a last man tackle on Teemu Pukki.

A Callum Wilson penalty gave them the lead in the 61st minute. Norwich came back to equalize in the 79th minute through a stunning Pukki volley.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Magpies now have just seven points from 14 games. It will take an incredible January transfer window and an even more incredible effort thereon if they are to stay up next season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra