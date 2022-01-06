Newcastle United ready to pay €20 million to land Real Madrid outcast: Reports

Premier League strugglers Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale during the ongoing January transfer window.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are ready to spend €20 million to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. The Magpies are eager to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee of €100 million. The Welshman enjoyed an impressive debut season with Los Blancos, scoring 22 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions and helping the club win the Champions League that season.

Despite suffering from recurring muscle injuries during his time with Real Madrid, the 32-year-old has managed to score 106 goals in 254 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the Spanish giants win two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles.

Gareth Bale was sent on loan to former club Tottenham Hotspur for the 2020-21 campaign in the hope that he would be able to rejuvenate his career. He returned 16 goals in 34 appearances for the north London club in all competitions before returning to Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. Bale's €31.8 million-per-year salary, however, put off any potential suitors. The former Tottenham Hotspur winger's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have spent the last three transfer windows parting ways with some of the club's highest earners to cut down on their wage bill.

The club have, however, been unable to part ways with Gareth Bale. The winger is currently on the fringes of Real Madrid's squad. He has made just three appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring just one goal.

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to offer Gareth Bale a chance to rejuvenate his career. Eddie Howe's side are currently languishing in nineteenth place in the Premier League table, and are therefore in desperate need of reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Newcastle could make a move for Manchester United star Jesse Lingard over Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has struggled to break into the club's starting line-up this season despite his incredible loan spell with West Ham during the second half of last season.

Lingard scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes' side last season before returning to Old Trafford. The 29-year-old has made just eight Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.

Lingard is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils and join a club where he will play regular football. The midfielder is keen to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United star's current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season. Lingard has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United have shown interest in Jesse Lingard. The Magpies could prefer a move for the Manchester United star over Real Madrid's Gareth Bale due to the enormity of the Welshman's wages.

Lingard is reportedly earning £75,000-per-week at Manchester United and is therefore a cheaper alternative to Gareth Bale, who is currently earning £600,00-per-week at Real Madrid.

