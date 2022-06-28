Newcastle United release third kit with same colors as Saudi Arabia national team

Newcastle United have released their third kit for next season that mimics the Saudi Arabia national team's away kit.

The Tyneside club were controversially taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October of last year, with Sky Sports reporting that the Premier League received "legally binding assurances" that Saudi Arabia would not control Newcastle, despite the Saudi Investment Fund owning 80% of the club.

A club statement on the new kit read:

“Newcastle United has launched its official 2022-23 Castore third kit ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Closely following the unveiling of its classic black and white home kit for the new campaign, the club has revealed a white and green third kit, designed by the premium British sportswear brand (Castore), that will be worn on the road."

The kit features a green crest, Castore badge and trim on a white shirt, which is incredibly similar to the Saudi Arabia shirt. The new kit will be worn by the men's, women's and academy sides from next season.

The kit has gone down predictably badly online.

Paddy Power @paddypower Newcastle United have announced that their main shirt sponsor next season will just be a picture of club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan laughing his head off. Newcastle United have announced that their main shirt sponsor next season will just be a picture of club chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan laughing his head off.

Newcastle United announce Middle Eastern shopping outlet as new shirt sleeve shirt sponsor

The links between the Magpies and the Middle East continued shortly after the kit was revealed, as Newcastle announced "the Middle East's leading online shopping destination" Noon.com as their new shirt sleeve sponsor.

In a statement, the club said:

"The partnership will provide the club with new ways to engage with fans in the Middle East, with supporters in the region able to pre-order all 2022/23 Newcastle United kits on noon.com with the option of personalisation."

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief-of-staff at Noon.com, stated:

"We are extremely proud to become a key strategic partner of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in world football. We look forward to working with Newcastle United as a club with a strong sense of community and a vibrant history.

"noon.com prioritises creating a sense of belonging among our communities: customers, sellers, business partners, and employees. We're excited to work with the club to promote community spirit in the Middle East and beyond, and we look forward to future successes both on and off the field."

Newcastle are keen to improve their revenue streams following years of neglect in that sector under former owner Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC



🤝 We are delighted to announce that @noon has become the club's official sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 Premier League season! 🤝 We are delighted to announce that @noon has become the club's official sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 Premier League season!⚫️⚪️

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far