Newcastle United set their sights on Manchester United trio ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing three Manchester United stars in January. The players on their wishlist are rumored to be Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are keen to boost their chances of avoiding relegation this season by signing some top-quality players in January. The Magpies hired former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager this week and are set to back him in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle United will look to sign out-of-favor Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The England international was highly impressive during his loan spell with Sheffield United in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season. Manchester United opted to keep hold of the shot-stopper last summer.

Henderson replaced David de Gea as Manchester United's No.1 goalkeeper midway through last season. He, however, lost his place in the Red Devils' starting line-up to De Gea towards the end of last season due to injuries and a string of poor performances.

De Gea has been Manchester United's undisputed No.1 this season, meaning Henderson has made just one appearance for Solskjaer's side this season. The goalkeeper is reportedly eager to leave Manchester United to play regular football. Henderson believes that will boost his chances of making England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle United are also interested in Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since joining the club from Ajax last summer. He has made just five appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season and is desperate to end his time with the Red Devils.

Jesse Lingard is another player who is keen to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The attacking midfielder is suffering from a lack of game time at Old Trafford. Lingard has played just five times in the Premier League this season and has scored two goals.

Manchester United could be forced to sell fringe players to Newcastle to raise funds for a defensive midfielder

Manchester United's Donny Van de Beek (right) in action.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder. The Red Devils have been cut open by top-quality opposition such as Liverpool and Manchester City this season. A major reason for their humbling defeats has been the lack of quality midfielders in the squad.

Manchester United could therefore be open to the prospect of selling fringe players such as Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek to Newcastle United. By doing so, they will hope to raise the capital required to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball According to reports, Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be on his way to Newcastle United on January 2022. dlvr.it/SCJs0S According to reports, Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be on his way to Newcastle United on January 2022. dlvr.it/SCJs0S

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United have been linked with a move for AS Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni in recent weeks. The Frenchman has become one of the biggest prospects in French football, and is one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra