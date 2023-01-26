Newcastle United star fined and banned from driving after admitting to drunk-driving

Newcastle United star Joelinton has been handed a £29,000 fine and a 12-month ban from driving after getting caught for drunk driving in Ponteland, Newcastle. The midfielder was caught in his Mercedes G-Wagen on January 12. His breath test recorded a result of 43 micrograms per 100 ml of breath, which was higher than the limit of 35 micrograms.

He was taken to Newcastle Magistrates' court and was handed the punishment by the district judge Paul Curter.

Curter took Joelinton's weekly wage, £43,000, into account while handing him the financial punishment. His 12-month driving ban could be reduced to nine months if the player goes through a rehabilitation course.

Curter also took Joelinton's admission of guilt into account and was convinced that the Newcastle United star was remorseful for his actions. He said (via BBC):

"You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others, "I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don't see you in this court again.""

Joelinton has made 25 appearances for the Magpies so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He scored the winner in the recent Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final win against Southampton.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes spoke about his injury

Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes suffered an injury during the Premier League clash against Fulham. With the possibility of missing the League Cup semi-final against Southampton in mind, Guimaraes was reduced to tears. He told Chronicle Live:

"I cried when I got injured. That was because I was nervous about this injury as it was the same one I had when I played for Brazil. Back then I was out for three weeks. I would like to say thank you to the medical staff who did a big job to get me back. But it was just really important to help the team. I am proud of myself and proud of the boys as well."

Guimaraes featured in the Magpies' 1-0 win against Southampton. Speaking about the game, the Brazilian midfielder said:

"It's true. We know it is only one game, and we know how much of a big win it was against Southampton. It is a difficult pitch to play and does not play very well."

