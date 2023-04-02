Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Newcastle United and Manchester United lock horns at St. James' Park in their first Premier League game after the international break on Sunday (April 2) afternoon. Here's where you can watch the match on TV and Live Stream.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on USA Network and Telemundo, while streaming platform FuboTV will cater to supporters in Canada as well. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom, with the clash also available on the Sky Go app.

The game between Newcastle and Manchester United will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans across the country can also stream it live on the Disney Plus Hotstar application and website.

BeIN Sports will cater to audiences in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, while Canal+ Sport will provide live coverage in France. Fans in Germany and Italy can watch the game on Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia respectively. Meanwhile, International sports streaming platform DAZN will cater to Spanish markets.

Newcastle and Manchester United are separated by three points

Manchester United have had a positive start to life under Erik ten Hag, as they sit third in the Premier League standings. Newcastle, meanwhile, have established themselves as genuine top-four contenders under Eddie Howe this season.

The Magpies are fifth in the standings and are just three points behind the Red Devils. A victory over Ten Hag and Co. at home on Sunday (April 2) will see them climb to third place on goal difference.

Howe's side are coming off 2-1 wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. The Old Trafford outfit, meanwhile, have not won, nor scored in, their last two league games.

