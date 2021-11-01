Newcastle United willing to pay a huge transfer fee to appoint former Arsenal boss as new manager - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly considering hiring Unai Emery to replace the sacked Steve Bruce as manager after the next international break.

The Magpies relieved Bruce of his duties as manager following their underwhelming performances in the Premier League and put Graeme Jones in charge as the caretaker manager.

With the club’s form not improving, though, the board is keen to hire an experienced manager and see Emery as the ideal fit.

Emery’s Villarreal side are not in the best of form in La Liga either, but the Spaniard’s experience of stabilizing clubs after taking over could help Newcastle United.

As per Sport1, Newcastle United are willing to pay a massive fee to Villarreal to get Emery, and they want to do so over the next international break.

The Magpies are currently second from bottom in the Premier League table and are yet to win a game in the league having played 10 times.

Emery’s year-long spell at Arsenal came to a premature end in 2019 after he was relieved of his duties and replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Despite his mixed spell at the Emirates stadium, he is the favorite to take over as Newcastle manager. Emery is ahead of prominent names like Roberto Martinez, Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca and Eddie Howe in the race (h/t Chronicle Live).

Emery’s spell with Sevilla from 2013 to 2016 prior to managing Arsenal was perhaps the best of his career as he led the Andalusians to three consecutive Europa League titles.

The Spaniard lifted the Europa League once again earlier this year when Villarreal beat Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

He then won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. However, Emery also made unwanted history after his PSG side gave away a 4-0 lead to lose 6-1 against Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stages.

Regardless, with more resources at Newcastle United, Emery will hope to stabilize the club as they seem destined for relegation at the moment.

If Emery agrees to join Newcastle, the club will have to back him in the January transfer window. This will be to ensure that they stay up and the ambitious project does not hit a wall in the initial stages.

