Newcastle 'working hard' to sign Manchester United outcast before transfer deadline - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly working hard to complete a deal for long-term Manchester United player Jesse Lingard.

Now 29, Lingard was sent out on loan to West Ham United last season. He produced a brilliant spell that saw him score nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. Jesse Lingard has found gametime hard to come by this season under Solskjaer and Rangnick and last played as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The England international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Newcastle United want him on a permanent deal but are also open to the possibility of initially taking him on loan until the end of the season. They are expected to continue pushing for the move in the coming hours, according to noted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent.Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent. ⚪️ #NUFC Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. https://t.co/MNzyoB3nLq

Jesse Lingard’s gametime at Manchester United is not expected to increase in the coming months. He will have one eye on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and is one of multiple players who have been linked with an exit at Old Trafford.

Could Jesse Lingard be the only Manchester United player to be sold in January?

At the start of the window, multiple Manchester United players were linked with immediate moves away. Phil Jones has understandably failed to attract interest from other clubs and has recently become more involved with the first team. The Red Devils were also reportedly willing to move on from both Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Cavani has rarely disappointed the Old Trafford faithful and was linked with a move to Barcelona. However, Ralf Rangnick has decided he needs the Uruguayan international until the end of the season when the club are expected to sign a long-term striker.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott



Pogba

Matic

Donny

Henderson

Bailly (loan?)

Cavani

Ronaldo (no Champions League)

Mata

Lingard

Martial



Not all feature, but squad then looks thin. Crystal ball isn’t always accurate but looking ahead to summer & possible #MUFC departures. Could be as many as ten that leave.PogbaMaticDonnyHendersonBailly (loan?)CavaniRonaldo (no Champions League)MataLingardMartialNot all feature, but squad then looks thin. Crystal ball isn’t always accurate but looking ahead to summer & possible #MUFC departures. Could be as many as ten that leave.PogbaMaticDonnyHendersonBailly (loan?)CavaniRonaldo (no Champions League)MataLingard MartialNot all feature, but squad then looks thin.

A potential move for Anthony Martial would have hardly upset Manchester United fans. The Frenchman has been a constant disappointment in recent seasons. Martial’s apparent lack of enthusiasm and energy has led to regular criticism from fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the French striker came on against West Ham recently and produced an energetic display. With less than a week left in the January window, Jesse Lingard appears to be the only Red Devils player close to the exit door. Of course, much can change in the coming days.

Edited by Parimal