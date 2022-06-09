Newell's Old Boys make special invitation to PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Argentine side Newell's Old Boys have invited their most famous son Lionel Messi to attend their upcoming fixture against San Lorenzo.

According to Marca, the PSG superstar is currently on holiday in Funes, Santa Fe now that Argentina have finished their international fixtures until the Qatar World Cup later this year. Newell's are attempting to capitalize on the situation.

La Capital (as per Marca) reports that the Argentina Primera Division side have extended an invitation to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to observe the top-flight clash at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium.

The report claims that the 34-year-old is aware that 'the doors are open to witness the game'. He will be received with open arms by the club where he spent five years of his youth career between 1995-2000.

Lionel Messi would go on to join Barcelona, where he eventually became an all-time great of the game. He would also break the record for the most international goals for Argentina.

However, it is unlikely the diminutive playmaker will be able to make the clash due to him and his family flying off to the next leg of their holiday.

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez speaks of the respect Lionel Messi commands

The PSG forward recently completed two storming performances for his nation as they won La Finalissima against Italy. Lionel Messi scored five times in a friendly against Estonia shortly after.

The one black mark on Messi's CV was the lack of an international trophy in his cabinet before he guided his side to a Copa America title in Brazil last year.

Aston Villa shot-stopper Martinez has revealed that the legendary attacker told his teammates that this would be his final COMNEBOL competition during a rousing speech. Martinez told Prime Video (as per GOAL):

"He made a speech saying this was going to be his last one and that he was going to give it his all. I was like, little shivers, to Messi talking. Everyone shuts up. They're all like that, whoever it is: manager, the president of Argentina, whoever is there. They just shut up."

Lionel Messi's admission suggests the World Cup in Qatar later this year may be his last, having previously come up short in four editions of football's biggest tournament.

Albiceleste will kick off their group stage campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The South American giants have been drawn into a group that also includes Mexico and Poland.

