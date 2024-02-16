Newell's Old Boys star shares delight after winning race for Lionel Messi’s shirt in Inter Miami friendly

Esteban Fernandez's joy knew no bounds after the Newell's Old Boys midfielder 'won' the race for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's jersey on Thursday (February 15).

Messi played his boyhood club as Inter Miami closed their pre-season with a 1-1 draw at their DRV PNK stadium in Florida. Following a goalless first half, Shanyder Borgelin opened the scoring for the Herons after Messi had come off at the hour mark.

A win was not to be for Tata Martino's side, though, as Franco Martin Diaz grabbed an equaliser for Newell's seven minutes from time. It meant that the Herons ended their seven-game pre-season with a solitary win (against Hong Kong XI on February 4) and lost four times.

Nevertheless, considering the friendly nature of the contest, the result mattered not. Instead, following the game, Newell's players posed for pictures with the illustrious Argentine, whose iconic No. 10 jersey went to Fernandez.

The 22-year-old Newerll's player later said (as per GOAL) while posing with Messi's No. 10 jersey:

"And one day the dream came true. Your happiness is ours. We love you. Thank God."

Messi ended Inter's pre-season with a solitary goal in six games, coming off the bench most of the time. He sat out the Hong Kong game earlier this month due to injury.

What's next for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will look to start his first full season in American football on the front foot when Inter Miami open their new MLS campaign at home to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (February 21).

Since joining the Herons last summer on a free transfer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner played just five MLS games, scoring once. The Herons briefly flirted with a surprise postseason qualification before their challenge faded without the injured Messi, finishing second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Having added former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in the offseason, Miami will hope to fare far better after winning their maiden silverware in the Leagues Cup in 2023.