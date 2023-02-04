Newell's Old Boys unveir stunning new Lionel Messi tifo

Newell's Old Boys, Lionel Messi's childhood club, revealed a stunning new tifo of the Argentine superstar. Messi came up through the academies of the Rosario-based club before joining Barcelona's academy in 2001.

The superstar forward, however, still holds a special place in his heart for the Argentine club. The club seemingly feels the same way towards their greatest-ever academy product.

After Messi led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph, the entire country of Argentina has shown their love to the La Abiceleste captain.

Newell's Old Boys did the same as their tifo showed a young Messi with the club jersey beside the photo of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar said back in 2017 that it would be a dream come true for him to represent the Rosario-based club in his career.

Lionel Messi, who used to ply his trade for Barcelona at that point in time, said (via Bleacher Report):

"I've said many times that my dream is to play at Newell's but I don't know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment. I have a family and my children come first, and then me. I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security."

Messi is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG. While he is yet to reach an official agreement, a deal is expected to be reached soon.

Newell's Old Boys have Lionel Messi's namesake in their team

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

While having Lionel Messi back at the club might be a far-fetched dream for Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine club already have their own Messi.

Joaquin Messi is the club's No. 10 at the under-20 level. Joaquin, however, is not connected to Lionel in any shape or form.

Speaking about how people try to connect him to the little magician and the unrealistic expectations of sharing the legendary surname, Joaquin Messi said last year (via ESPN):

"It's simply coincidence because in the village where I live there are three families that have the Messi surname so it's normal, just like it is with other surnames in the rest of the world."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Huge shoes to fill Joaquín Messi of the Newell's U20s will wear the No. 10Huge shoes to fill Joaquín Messi of the Newell's U20s will wear the No. 10 😲Huge shoes to fill 1️⃣0️⃣ https://t.co/M14Iaqtt4v

He continued:

"I happen to share the same surname with him [but] because I'm a footballer it has more relevance. I started at Newell's like him, I'm now wearing the No. 10."

Joaquin was also asked about potentially playing alongside Lionel Messi for the club. He said:

"It would be the most beautiful thing that could happen to me in my life. It would be something impressive."

Poll : 0 votes