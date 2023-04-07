"Newell's has to take its path of transformation and growth" - Newell's Old Boys chief offers interesting response on Lionel Messi's potential return

Newell's Old Boys president Ignacio Astore has opened up on the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the Argentinian club this summer.

The Argentinian icon faces an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are his contract ends in June. According to RMC Sport, he is inclined towards leaving the club this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he decides to leave Les Parisiens at the end of the season. Barcelona are said to be keen to re-sign the forward after reluctantly parting ways with him in 2021.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have offered Messi a €400 million-per-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have offered him an equity stake in the club to convince the 35-year-old to join them, as per The Independent.

Some have even mooted a transfer to Newell's as an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. It is worth noting that the PSG superstar was with La Lepra before joining Barcelona's youth ranks in 2000.

Astore, though, has revealed that he is yet to talk to Messi over a potential deal. The Newell's president refused to rule out a transfer, but stressed the need for the Rosario-based club to continue on their own path, telling Infobae:

"I did not speak with him; he is a player who has a contract (with PSG) until June. Nor do I want to get involved in the fanaticism of the fan who wants to have him (Lionel Messi back), yes or yes. There are times, we have to wait, that Newell's has to take its path of transformation and growth. Then time and life will tell how this movie ends."

The Newell's chief added that it would be disrespectful to hold talks with a player who is contracted to another club:

"Today the player has a contract with another club and we respect the institutions. Whatever his name is, I'm not going to sit down and talk to a player who has a contract. That is not right."

Despite Astore's stance, Messi is allowed to hold talks with other clubs over a pre-contract.

Newell's president refuses to rule out a Lionel Messi reunion

Ignacio Astore refused to entirely close the door on Lionel Messi potentially returning to Newell's. The executive reckons a reunion could happen if all parties wish for it, saying:

"By relatives, by the club, by him (Lionel Messi). Whenever there are intentions of a reunion, in any area of life, either you approach them or they approach you, or you probe it or look for it."

It remains to be seen if a return to Argentina is on the cards for the PSG superstar.

Poll : 0 votes