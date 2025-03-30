Newly appointed Arsenal director Andrea Berta lining up move for £70 million rated star instead of Martin Zubimendi: Reports

Arsenal's newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly prefers a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes than for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. According to talkSPORT's Ben Jacobs, the Italian is intent on bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates in the summer.

Guimaraes has been a top performer at St. James' Park since his reported €42.1 million move from the French side Olympique Lyon in January 2022. He has made 144 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, bagging 20 goals and 24 assists.

He played a crucial role in helping Newcastle qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, the first time they had done so in 20 years. He also helped them break their 70-year domestic trophy drought earlier this season, delivering a masterful performance in a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

While Zubimendi has been a long-term transfer target for Arsenal and was liked by ex-sporting director Edu Gaspar, Berta has Guimaraes' name at the top of his wishlist. On the other hand, it is believed that the Gunners will still go through with the signing of the Spaniard in the summer, with Sociedad also pushing for the move.

Reports have suggested that Zubimendi would cost about £50 million, while a bid between £60-£70 million is likely to be accepted for Guimaraes' signature. While the financial aspect could favor a move for the Spanish midfielder, the Brazilian's EPL experience and positional versatility in midfield could convince the administration to move for him.

"Cannot wait to get started" - Andrea Berta makes claim after being appointed as Arsenal's new sporting director

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has expressed his excitement about joining the project at the club. The Italian, who comes over from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, claimed that he is 'thrilled' by the move to North London.

At the Estadio Metropolitano, the 53-year-old recruited world-class players like Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, among many others. Joining the Gunners with a glowing resume, he has revealed his eagerness to get started on the club's long-term project.

Speaking to Arsenal.com after his appointment, Berta said (via Football.london):

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club. I have watched with great interest the way the club has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world."

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters," Berta added.

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham on Tuesday (April 1).

