News of Cristiano Ronaldo's positive COVID-19 test was pinned in Barcelona's training facilities - Reports

Barcelona had reportedly pinned Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 news on the walls of their training facilities. According to reports from AS via News18, the news of Cristiano Ronaldo getting infected by COVID-19 was put up inside the first team’s dressing room at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona's training facility.

The incident took place in October 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out last year, led to the suspension of various leagues.

While football action eventually resumed, teams struggled to cope with the devastating impact of COVID-19. Fans were no longer allowed inside the stadium; players had to wear masks while off the field, and mandatory COVID-19 tests were conducted at regular intervals.

To maintain these checks and keep everyone aware of the same, Barcelona had put up several key guidelines along with news of prominent players getting infected by the virus.

Cristiano Ronaldo was infected with COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo, unfortunately, was infected by the COVID-19 virus while on national duty with Portugal in October last year. After his positive test. he had to isolate himself for a while and missed a few games for Juventus.

2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world.

But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference.

One of these games was Juventus' UEFA Champions League game at home against Barcelona. Ronaldo had to stay home and watch the game as the Bianconeri lost against the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo missing a game due to COVID-19 was big news in the football circle. Barcelona authorities reportedly used it to warn their own players to stay safe during the pandemic.

According to reports from AS, Barcelona pinned the news of Cristiano Ronaldo getting COVID-19 to remind their own players about the virus before their game against Juventus.

What messages did Barcelona put up apart from the news of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the return leg against Barcelona

Barcelona had put the news of Cristiano Ronaldo along with messages like - “the competition is at stake” and “the rules are to be met” (in red letters) to warn their players.

As the season unfolded, Barcelona were lucky in that regard and only had to deal with the absence of Sergi Roberto for two weeks due to COVID-19.

One positive case of Covid-19 among the nine players starting the preseason. https://t.co/8wtNikt2mZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo returned to action shortly and struck a brace at the Camp Nou as Juventus won 3-0 to win the group.

