“Next €100m PL player” “He cooked” - Fans wowed by reported Liverpool target’s outstanding performance against Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes produced a fine display at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Monday, August 14. Playing their first league match of the season, Wolves dominated a subdued United team throughout the game but unfortunately failed to find the back of the net.

United scored against the momentum from a quick move with Raphael Varane heading in the ball, allowing the Red Devils to register a lucky win.

With several Wolves players impressing the fans, one name that stuck out was that of Matheus Nunes. The 24-year-old Portuguese player is a defensive holding midfielder. However, depending on the tactical setup, he is also capable of playing as a box-to-box midfielder.

Since joining Wolves from Sporting CP last season (for a fee of £38 million), Nunes has played 40 games for the club. He has registered one goal and one assist in that time. Although he is not a regular goal threat, the bulk of Nunes' contribution comes from orchestrating the midfield play - something Liverpool are reportedly on the lookout for this summer.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp's men are now short in numbers in midfield. They parted ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita. The club also sold captain Jordan Henderson and veteran star Fabinho.

They brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but are still lacking an elite number six to play behind the two new signings in a 4-3-3 setup. That is where news has emerged that the Reds are reportedly considering approaching Wolves to enquire about Nunes.

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet after his performance against the Red Devils:

It remains to be seen what Liverpool do in the next two weeks of the transfer window.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign with a draw against Chelsea

The Reds took on the Blues in what was built into a high-octane clash due to the two sides' heated chase for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Both teams went into the match short of natural players in the number six role and adjusted accordingly.

While Liverpool placed Alexis Mac Allister as their deepest midfielder, Chelsea shifted to a three-man back to provide protection to their makeshift number six - Conor Gallagher.

The Reds opened the scoring courtesy of a sublime through ball from Salah, which was tapped in at the far post by Luis Diaz. The Egyptian also hit the woodwork once and scored another, which was ruled out for offiside. The Reds made the better start in the game but Chelsea clawed their way back and were the side in control in the second half.

They got their goal a few minutes before half-time, courtesy of a scrappy finish from new signing Axel Disasi. Ben Chilwell had a goal ruled out for offside. Both Chilwell and Mykhailo Mudryk had good chances later to give the Blues the lead but the game ended 1-1.