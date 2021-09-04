"Next game I'll order an M"- Neymar responds to reports that claim he's overweight and out of shape

PSG star Neymar has responded to critics who claimed he looked overweight and out of shape in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Chile in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier on Thursday night.

The Brazilian has received heavy criticism from the French press this month with regards to his fitness. Neymar made his first appearance for PSG this season in the club's 2-0 victory over Reims in Ligue 1. He was granted an extended summer vacation due to his involvement in Copa America 2021.

Neymar was unable to make an impact on the game and received criticism for his lackluster performance. The former Barcelona star has, however, responded to his critics through social media after Brazil's victory over Chile.

"Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes! The shirt was size G [large], I'm at my weight. Next game I'll order an M," said Neymar in an Instagram story.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a deal worth €222 million in the summer of 2017, a transfer that made him the most expensive footballer in the history of football.

Since joining the French giants, Neymar has led the club to three Lige 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de la Ligue's, and a Champions League final. He has scored an incredible 87 goals in just 117 appearances for the club.

Neymar has, however, suffered from a number of injuries that have kept him out of action for lengthy periods during his time at PSG. This has led many fans and pundits to questions his fitness levels and physicality.

Neymar will be expected to lead PSG to the Champions League title

Despite Lionel Messi joining PSG on a free transfer this summer, most fans and pundits will expect Neymar to be the club's talisman this season. Neymar is in his fifth season at PSG, and at 29-years-old, he is at the peak of his powers.

Messi is approaching the latter stages of his career while Kylian Mbappe is yet to reach his full potential. Neymar is therefore expected to lead PSG to the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles this season.

PSG have signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. Anything short of a Champions League title this season will be considered a failure by the club's hierarchy.

