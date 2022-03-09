"Next game I will score three"- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah expects to come back strong after hitting the post twice against Inter Milan

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was frustrated by his disappointing performance against Serie A giants Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday at Anfield.

The Egyptian has arguably been one of the best players in Europe this season, but was guilty of missing a number of golden opportunities against Inter Milan.

The Reds headed into the second leg of their round of 16 tie with Inter Milan on the back of a 2-0 victory over the Italian club at the San Siro in the first leg. The Reds created multiple goalscoring opportunities against Inter.

Mohamed Salah was, however, uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal. The forward hit the frame of Inter Milan's goal twice.

He was left to rue his missed opportunities when Lautaro Martinez gave the Serie A giants the lead in the 61st minute. Inzaghi's side were unable to score another goal and level the tie.

Liverpool, therefore, became the first Premier League team to progress to the round of 16 of the Champions League. Salah reflected on his subpar performance after the game but chose to focus on the positives.

"It's always important to win a game, but like tonight we hit the post twice, had a lot of chances, but that can happen in football and the good thing is that we qualified," said Salah as per The Mirror. "I hit the post a couple of times, maybe next game I'll score three but the most important thing is that the team performed and we're through into the next round."

Mohamed Salah has been in incredible form for the Reds this season. The 29-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool have the chance to complete the quadruple this season

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool arguably have one of the best squads in the world at the moment. The arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto during the January transfer window has added another dimension and quality to a forward line that already possesses a number of top-quality players.

Jurgen Klopp's side has lacked strength in depth in defense in recent years. They signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth £36 million. The Frenchman has added speed and physicality to the Reds' defense and provided cover and competition for the aging Joel Matip.

The Reds went 15 games unbeaten in all competitions prior to their 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan yesterday. Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season.

The Reds progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the fourth round of the competition. They have now progressed to the last eight of the Champions League as well.

The Merseyside club currently sit in second place in the Premier League table. They are just six points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side.

The Reds, therefore, have the chance to win four trophies this season.

