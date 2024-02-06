"Next question" - Pep Guardiola refuses to reveal what happened between Manchester City star and Neal Maupay after Brentford clash

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the incident between Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay during Manchester City's clash against Brentford on Monday, February 5.

Maupay opened the scoring for the Bees in the first half. Phil Foden equalized for the Cityzens just before the break and went on to score two more in the second, completing his hat-trick.

Towards the end of the fixture, Walker was seen in a heated argument with the referee, triggered by an interaction with Maupay moments earlier. Guardiola intervened to pacify the situation and calm Walker down.

The Spanish boss was seen speaking to Maupay as well after the Frenchman was subbed off in stoppage time. Following the encounter, Guardiola remained coy on the incident.

When Walker's name was brought up in the post-match press conference, Guardiola immediately shut down the reporter's question and said (via Metro):

"Nothing. Next question."

When asked whether officials should review the incident, the Manchester City boss said:

"I said next question. I don’t talk about it."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was also quizzed on the altercation between Walker and Maupay after the match. He said:

"I saw them [Walker and Maupay] talk to each other, yeah. No [I’ve not spoken to Neal], that’s not my first focus after a game we lost. I know I need to talk to you guys. I’ll focus more on the football side if that’s OK."

Manchester City will next face Everton in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday (February 10).

"He is an exceptional player" - Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on Manchester City star after Brentford win

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Phil Foden for his impact on the team this season after the England international's excellent performance against Brentford.

Foden has played a key role for Manchester City this season. His hat-trick against the Bees takes his tally up to 14 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Guardiola recognizes the influence the English attacker has on the team. The former Barcelona boss said after the Brenftord win (via Manchester Evening News):

"In terms of how he moves in small spaces, I've seen many players [who are] really good but the impact from Phil when he gets the ball there, he can score. The feeling that he can shoot or make an assist, it's difficult to find this combination to move in the pockets and after be like a knife and be so aggressive and score goals. I've seen few."

He added:

"Phil is having his most influence on the team. He's reading the game really well, how he can play simple and be more aggressive. He always has the pleasure to score goals and the threat when he is close to the 18-yard box. He is an exceptional player. A short age, already more than 250 games for City. That means the influence since he arrived."

Manchester City are now second in the Premier League table, ahead of third-placed Arsenal on goal difference. The Cityzens are only two points behind league leaders Liverpool and have a game in hand over the Gunners and the Merseysiders.