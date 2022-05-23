"Next season is different" - Ten Hag makes bold claim on Harry Maguire staying on as Manchester United captain

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has remained coy on Harry Maguire's chances of retaining the captain's armband next season. The 29-year-old has arguably endured one of the worst seasons of his career. He has often been blamed for the club's disappointing defensive displays, conceding 57 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City for £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in history. He was made captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020. He helped United reach the UEFA Europa League final and finish second in the Premier League last season.

However, his drastic dip in form in 2021-22 has led many to believe he could be replaced as United captain. Ten Hag has praised the England defender for his accomplishments and is looking forward to working with him.

The Dutchman, though, hinted that the defender might not remain the captain next season. He said as per Samuel Luckhurst:

"I have to repeat: next season is a different season, but I think he did a great job; he is great player; he achieved a lot, also the contribution to Man United, so I'm looking forward to working with him."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes could be potential candidates to replace Maguire as United's captain.

Ronaldo ended the season as the club's top goalscorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. He spent six years at Old Trafford during his first spell with the club, winning three Premier League, two EFL Cup, one FA Cup and one UEFA Champions League.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been one of the club's standout players since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. He enjoyed a disappointing 2021-22 season. Nevertheless, the club offered him a long-term contract that will keep him at the club till 2026.

The 27-year-old is seen as the future of the club, one around whom they can build a squad around.

Harry Maguire could seek move away from Manchester United this summer

Harry Maguire has been made a scapegoat at Old Trafford in recent months, copping up a lot of criticism.

Nevertheless, his disappointing performances could see Ten Hag signing a new centre-back to partner Varane at the centre of defence next season. According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering a move for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian's contract expires next summer.

The arrival of a new defender could result in Maguire's departure from Manchester United. The 29-year-old will be desperate to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. So he could look to resurrect his career elsewhere and stake a claim for a place in that team.

