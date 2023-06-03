"Next season's squad will be competitive" - Carlo Ancelotti highlights Real Madrid's plans when quizzed about Harry Kane and Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that the club are ready for a busy summer when asked about a potential move for Harry Kane and the future of Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Kane, 29, who has a year left on his contract with Tottenham Hotspur. Madrid are also fretting about Benzema's announcement regarding his future that will come when the La Liga campaign concludes. The 35-year-old forward has received an astronomical offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal. He will make a decision on whether he intends to take up that offer or not.

Ancelotti was asked about both situations during his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's final game of the season against Athletic Club tomorrow (June 4). The Italian responded when asked Benzema's future [via Mario Cortegana]:

“Here there are players who have a contract and others who have finished their contracts. Next season we are going to have a different squad because there are players who are out of contract. Next season's squad will be competitive"

The Los Merengues coach was also asked about the speculation regarding a move for Kane. Reports claim that Madrid will move for the England captain irrespective of whether Benzema leaves or not. Ancelotti added (via Madrid Xtra):

"Harry Kane? I'm sure you all are curious to see what will happen next season. But Kane is a Tottenham player and we have to respect this."

Kane has been one of the Premier League's leading strikers for several years. He bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. However, Tottenham's struggle for silverware continued and the English striker is being tipped to depart this summer.

Meanwhile, Benzema has remained tight-lipped over his future as his contract reaches its expiration at the end of this month. However, he did argue that he had nothing to talk about as he is still contracted to Los Blancos (via Madrid Universal):

“Speak to the fans? Speak about what? Why should I speak of the future if I’m in Madrid? It’s the internet speaking, and reality is not the internet.”

It is clear that Madrid are set to make changes to their squad next summer. The striker's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is one of interest.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has agreed to Roberto Firmino's terms

Firmino could join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Roberto Firmino is another striker who has been linked with Real Madrid. The Brazilian is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of this month.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid president Florentino Perez has agreed to the terms set out by Firmino to join Los Blancos. He is reported to have asked for a three-year contract with a €5 million annual salary.

Firmino has been in fine form this season despite playing a backup role for the majority of his last season with Liverpool. The 31-year-old scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes