"Next to winning a World Cup, it doesn't weigh much" - Kylian Mbappe claims Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or this year

France's Kylian Mbappe has come forth and conceded that Argentina's Lionel Messi deserved to win his record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or this year. The legendary forward was presented with the award in a ceremony on October 30.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe was candid about Messi's win, stating that individual accolades come nowhere near the stature of winning the World Cup, which increased the Inter Miami man's chances.

"Messi had to win it, he won the World Cup, he's one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest for me.

"(Erling) Haaland had a great season, me too... but next to winning a World Cup it doesn't weigh much. On the night of 18th December I knew that I had lost World Cup… and Ballon d’Or too. Leo deserved it.”

The pair played together for Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophee des Champions in 2022. They both had a great game in the World Cup final in 2022 as well, scoring a brace apiece as they led their respective nations from the front.

Having shared close quarters with Lionel Messi, it is clear to see Kylian Mbappe's respect for the Argentine and his career. This comes despite being his direct rival for two of the biggest accolades in the sport.

Messi departed the French capital for Inter Miami on a free transfer earlier this year and has hit the ground running, scoring 11 and assisting five goals in 14 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi draws blank as Uruguay end Argentina's unbeaten run

Uruguay defeated Argentina 2-0 in their World Cup Qualifiers game at La Bombonera on November 16 courtesy of goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez.

The result meant that Argentina's impressive 25-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers came to an end. It was the longest such run in the competition's history.

It was also the first time in nearly a year that Lionel Messi did not score in a game he started for Argentina, ending his prolific run for La Albiceleste.

Lionel Scaloni's men will now face Brazil in a crunch clash on November 22.