“Next year this jersey will have a FIFA World Cup winner badge” – Fans react as Argentina unveil Lionel Messi in home kit for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fans have reacted to Lionel Messi modeling Argentina's new home shirt, which will be worn at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Albiceleste top is manufactured by Adidas and features classic sky blue and white vertical stripes while also displaying three black stripes on top of the shoulders above plain white sleeves, accompanied by black cuffs.

The kit could go on to become an all-time classic depending on Argentina's performance in the tournament, which kicks-off in November.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with the new Argentina World Cup home shirt!

The South American giants are aiming to become the first non-European nation to lift the FIFA World Cup since Brazil did so in 2002.

The Qatar showpiece will be Lionel Messi's fifth and almost certainly last chance to win international football's biggest competition, which is the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his iconic career.

Argentina, who are aiming for their first win in the tournament since Diego Maradona led his nation to glory in 1986, have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Upon revealing Argentina's new kit, fans took to Twitter to speculate on Messi and co's chances in the tournament later this year:

❄️ @snowxb4xsunrise @RoyNemer It's beautiful. Let's hope Argentina play the World Cup final in this home kit🤞.

𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐞¹ᴰ @jess_barca @RoyNemer This is the jersey Argentina and Messi will win the 2022 World Cup with

BoyNextDoor @TPaega @RoyNemer next year this jersey will have a FIFA WORLD CUP WINNER badge.

Wealist 🇦🇷 @viral_x4 @goal Messi will win the world cup, he will destroy portugal

New Manchester City forward believes football "owes" Lionel Messi a FIFA World Cup

The current Copa America holders will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy for a third time in Qatar, as they have been in excellent form in recent times.

Argentina hammered European champions Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima at Wembley in June, before Messi netted all five of his side's goals against Estonia shortly after.

Julian Alvarez, who is Manchester City's new wonderkid signing, believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner deserves a World Cup for everything he has done for football over his legendary career.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has shared a pitch with some serious talent

The young striker told El Pais:

“It would be very nice if it could be achieved for all Argentines and because I think that football owes it to Messi for everything he means for football worldwide. I don't know if we are candidates, but we are here to fight anyone.”

The 35-year-old Messi endured a difficult campaign at club level during his debut year at Ligue 1 champions PSG, as he scored just 11 times in 34 appearances across all competitions.

