“Next year will be mine!” - Real Madrid star makes defiant claim after UCL triumph against Liverpool

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has stated his desire to stay at the club next year after their UEFA Champions League final triumph over Liverpool. The Belgian is determined to showcase his abilities next season and wants to give it his all for the club.

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019 after winning the Europa League with the Blues. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the winger so far as injuries have plagued his three years at Real Madrid. He has made just 66 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.

His current contract with the Merengues expires in the summer of 2023 and he's determined to stay and prove himself.

After lifting their 14th Champions League title by beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris, Los Blancos took out a customary parade and celebration with their fans. During the parade, Hazard addressed the fans, saying (via Hazard Xtra):

"These have been three difficult years but next year I will give EVERYTHING for you guys!"

Hazard Xtra. @HazardXtra 🎙| Eden Hazard: "These have been three difficult years but next year I will give EVERYTHING for you guys!" 🎙| Eden Hazard: "These have been three difficult years but next year I will give EVERYTHING for you guys!" https://t.co/zviIIBszRp

The Belgian is also confident that he will be able to revive his career and shine in Madrid whites. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m sure that jext year will be mine, I’ve no doubts.”

Real Madrid could see some big departures this summer

Amidst the celebrations, a sad moment for Real Madrid fans is the end of an era with club captain Marcelo. As per Goal, the Brazilian has confirmed that he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer with his contract expiring.

The legendary left-back joined Los Blancos in January 2007 from Fluminese and has been one of the major pillars of their success in the years since. He has won five Champions League titles, six La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and two Copa del Rey trophies, among others.

Two other big departures for the club are Gareth Bale and Isco (via AS). Both players joined the club in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur and Malaga respectively and have different impacts on the club.

Isco has had on and off moments but has managed to make 353 appearances in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and making 56 assists.

Bale, meanwhile, has had a tough relationship with Real Madrid fans due to off-field reasons. However, he helped them win the Copa del Rey in 2014 and the Champions League in 2019, scoring two iconic goals in the summit clashes.

He has scored 106 goals and made 67 assists in 258 appearances for the club across competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Parimal