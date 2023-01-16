"Ney and Leo dropped out together" - Christophe Galtier explains why PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar were not effective against Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has said that Lionel Messi and Neymar were ineffective in the team's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss at Rennes due to the opposition's low block.

PSG slumped to their second Ligue 1 defeat of the season at Roazhon Park on Sunday (January 15). After a toothless first half, Rennes captain Hamari Traore scored the winner from an Adrien Trufert cross in the 65th minute of a thrilling contest.

Both Messi and Neymar started the away clash for the Parisians but struggled to shine against Bruno Genesio's well-drilled 5-4-1 set-up. The South American pair registered a combined two shots, created two chances and completed just one dribble.

GOAL @goal Rennes beat PSG with MNM all on the pitch Rennes beat PSG with MNM all on the pitch 😲 https://t.co/oGVLYskH6N

At a post-match press conference, Galtier shared his thoughts on Messi and Neymar's lacklustre performance:

"There is always a plan on my two players, be it Neymar or Messi. But you have to be able to adapt to find other options. Do we have to completely change the plan? Whether it's Leo or Ney picking up, it needs a lot more fixing points up top. There, we had none."

Blaming his team's lack of aggression and pressing, Galtier added:

"Ney and Leo dropped out together in crowded areas. As much as there was possession, there were few offensive situations. How to get around the low blocks? It will take a fair balance, but it will be necessary to find percussion. In our possession of the ball, when we gave, we did not impose. We gave; we stayed in support."

Ruing the lack of verticality in PSG's style of play, Galtier continued:

"There has never been a vertical game, and we have to find it. We had found it at some point earlier this season. At the moment, we have an absence of verticality. Once we have given the ball, we have to be more in motion. We still did a lot of ball-pushing tonight."

FotMob @FotMob PSG are having a wobble in Ligue 1.



Defeat at Rennes means that they’ve lost two of their last three and their lead remains at three points. PSG are having a wobble in Ligue 1. Defeat at Rennes means that they’ve lost two of their last three and their lead remains at three points. https://t.co/cWSBH4v75N

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 19 games, three points ahead of second-placed RC Lens.

Lionel Messi and Neymar hope to continue pre-FIFA World Cup form for PSG

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are aiming to continue their imperious club form to help the team win multiple silverware this season. Apart from being crucial to their team's Ligue 1 title challenge, the pair are also hoping to shine in the UEFA Champions League.

While Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner, has bagged 13 goals and laid out 14 assists in 21 games for the Parisians, Neymar has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 23 outings.

Both Messi and Neymar are next set to be in action for the Parisians against Reims in a Ligue 1 home clash on Sunday (January 29).

