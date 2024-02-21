Neymar appears to aim dig at Kylian Mbappe by liking Instagram post highlighting Frenchman’s ‘ego’ ahead of PSG exit

Neymar has indirectly shown his disapproval of Kylian Mbappe by liking a social media post that criticized the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward.

The post was shared by a Brazilian Instagram account Jogada Ensaiada, which suggested that Mbappe's ego was causing problems at the Parc des Princes. The caption of the post, which Neymar liked, said (via GOAL):

"No player should be bigger than the institution."

The social media post went into detail about how Mbappe's behavior was negatively affecting the team (via GOAL):

"PSG, an example of football management. They knew how to bring together the best players and had the best team on the planet. When the team started to do well, the ego of a 'certain Frenchman' began to disturbed the atmosphere. Mbappe started to feel excluded, most of the team members spoke Spanish and he threatened to leave."

The post continued, talking about Kylian Mbappe's large influence at the club:

"To not lose his precious, PSG started selling those who did not were not aligned with Mbappe's thoughts and brought in the French players he wanted. After doing everything to make everything go his way, Mbappe communicated to PSG that he would leave the club for free at the end of the season. And in the end, this is what remains at PSG."

By liking the post, Neymar seems to agree with what Jogada Ensaiada has claimed, following his exit from Paris in the summer.

Joe Cole claims it would be "ominous for everyone else" if PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid

According to numerous reports, Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave France when his contract expires in the summer, and the forward is widely expected to go to Real Madrid. However, if Mbappe does join up with players like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu, it will be a concern for other European giants.

That's according to TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole, who discussed the superstar's potential move to the Spanish capital. Speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League matches, Cole said (via Eurosport):

"You look at what could possibly be the line up - Bellingham, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, Valverde - [Eduardo] Camavinga hasn't even made the team. It's experience, strength and he [Mbappe] just adds the stardust. It's an incredible, incredible team."

Joe Cole warned other teams about how powerful Real Madrid would become:

"I want him to sign there because I want to see what it's like but also, it's ominous for everyone else. Who's going to be able to match them? Manchester City at their very best maybe? It would certainly be exciting."

There are reports (via BBC) that Kylian Mbappe has already decided on a free transfer to Madrid with a massive signing bonus and a five-year contract. However, time will tell if he does make the eventual move.