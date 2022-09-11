Neymar becomes PSG's 4th-highest goalscorer of all time with goal in 1-0 win against Brest

Neymar Jr. became the fourth-highest goalscorer in the 52-year history of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his strike against Stade Brest on Saturday, September 10.

As per Get Football French News, the Brazil international has overtaken Pauleta's tally of 109 goals. He is now the standalone fourth top goalscorer in the club's history.

The former Portugal international spent five seasons with Les Parisiens and played 211 games for the club before leaving in the summer of 2008.

Neymar has bettered Pauleta's tally in just 152 games for the French outfit. The Brazil international scored the only goal of the game against Brest, leading his team to a 1-0 Ligue 1 win at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi's chipped ball over the top of the opposition defense found the forward inside the box, who scored via a left-footed volley. This was his 10th goal this season in nine matches in all competitions.

The former Sao Paulo star has a long way to go before he can displace Edinson Cavani as the club's all-time leading goalscorer. The Uruguay international amassed 200 goals in 301 games for the Parisiens before leaving as a free agent to join Manchester United two years ago.

Current AC Milan centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in third place with 156 goals for PSG throughout his career.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to overtake Cavani in the near future.

The France international has scored 180 goals for the Ligue 1 giants. At only 23 years old, he still has a long way to go before he hangs up his boots. Mbappe's current PSG contract expires in the summer of 2025, the same time as Neymar's.

PSG superstar Neymar heads into the FIFA World Cup in fine form

Neymar has been one of the most in-form players this season, having scored 10 goals along with providing seven assists in just nine games this season.

Brazil manager Tite has expectedly named the former Barcelona star in his squad for the upcoming friendlies this month. The South American giants will take on Ghana on September 23 before playing against Tunisia at the Parc des Princes four days later.

Neymar has seen his country get eliminated in the quarter-finals of each of the last two FIFA World Cups. This could be his chance to make an important contribution and bring the prestigious trophy back to Brazil after a 20-year wait.

The 30-year-old is playing some of his best football in the attacking midfield role. If he continues like this, he can build on his record at PSG and overtake Ibrahimovic and Cavani in the future.

