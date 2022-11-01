"Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi" - Amaral says Brazil superstar is the best player in the world 

Former Brazilian striker Wagner Pereira Cardozo, better known as Amaral, has heaped praise on his countryman Neymar, calling him better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar, who is set to lead Brazil in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in November, has been in phenomenal form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. The former Barcelona superstar has scored 14 goals and claimed 11 assists in 18 appearances for the Parisians across competitions.

When asked whether or not the PSG no. 10 was one of Brazil’s standout performers, Amaral claimed he was not only the country’s best but also better than Ballons d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Amaral told Thiago Asmar and Vampeta (via Jovem Pan Esportes):

“Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. For me, Neymar is the best.”

The Brazilian’s PSG teammate, Lionel Messi, has also been in equally brilliant form for PSG this season, scoring 12 times and providing 13 assists in 17 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has struggled to find his footing at Manchester United. The former Real Madrid man has only found the back of the net thrice and provided an assist in 14 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

Neymar set to miss out as PSG vie for UEFA Champions League Group H top spot

PSG will travel to Turin to take on Juventus in their final UEFA Champions League Group H game on Wednesday night (November 2). Christophe Galtier’s side are currently level on 11 points with second-placed Benfica at the top of the Group H table. They need to match or better Benfica’s result against Maccabi Haifa to progress into the last 16 as group winners.

The Parisians will be without one of their best creators for the clash against Juve, with the ex-Santos man missing out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. In his absence, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be responsible for taking the fight to the Bianconeri. The players have 10 Champions League goals between them this season and should be up for the task against a struggling Juventus side.

