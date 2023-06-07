"Neymar with that Brazilian swaz" - Fans react as PSG star pulls off incredible skill when playing basketball alongside NBA star Jimmy Butler

In a move that left fans awestruck, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar put on a dazzling display of athleticism during a crossover between football and basketball. Neymar showed off his skills with a basketball when playing alongside Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

After the conclusion of the French Ligue 1 season, Neymar is taking a well-deserved break with a trip to the US, including a visit to the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Miami Heat are currently competing in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets and are tied at 1-1 after the first two games of the seven-game series.

A video of Butler and Neymar playing in the Miami Heat's home stadium became a hot topic on social media. The Brazilian stole the show, translating his football finesse onto the basketball court. With an audacious display of skill, the PSG talisman put the ball into the net with an incredible weak foot volley.

Fans marvelled at Neymar's versatility and took to Twitter to express their astonishment. Here are a few of the tweets from fans:

PSG superstar Neymar could be on his way to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea have reportedly initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a prospective summer transfer for Brazilian forward Neymar. Despite being hampered by an ankle injury in February that concluded his season prematurely, the forward had a brilliant season for PSG. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, Neymar's stint in Paris has been a mixture of brilliance and disappointment, falling short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival. With his relationship with fans at the Parc des Princes dwindling, he is reportedly eyeing the exit door, notwithstanding his contract that ties him to PSG until 2027.

The London-based club is the latest entrant in the chase for Neymar, according to Le10Sport (via GOAL), following earlier interests from Manchester United and Newcastle. The Blues are looking for a much-needed injection of star power following a lacklustre Premier League season.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on a reunion with Neymar, having worked with him during his tenure as the PSG boss. Pochettino's familiarity with Neymar's style of play and their shared history could potentially be a tipping point in this high-stakes summer transfer saga.

