Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announce the birth of their daughter

Neymar has announced the birth of his and Bruna Biancardi's baby daughter on Instagram.

The Al-Hilal superstar took to Instagram on Saturday (October 7) to announce that he and Biancardi had given birth to baby Mavie. He uploaded a collection of heartwarming pictures of the couple with their newborn with the caption:

"Our Mavie came to complete our lives. Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us... thank you for choosing us."

The 31-year-old has become a father of his second child, his first with Bruna Biancardi. He jetted back to his homeland of Brazil from Saudi Arabia this week to be by his partner's side for the expected birth.

Mavie is Neymar's second child following Davi Lucca, 12, whose mother is his ex-partner Carolina Dantas. Meanwhile, Biancardi has given birth to her first child having spent months posting updates on her pregnancy on Instagram.

The Brazilian superstar is believed to have met the influencer and model back in 2021. However, they didn't go public with their relationship until January 2022, per The Daily Mail.

Neymar is currently playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League following a €90 million move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. He has started his career in Saudi with one goal and three assists in five games across competitions.

Bruna Biancardi responded to footage of Neymar partying with two girls at a Spanish nightclub

The Al-Hilal superstar was spotted dancing with girls at a club.

Bruna Biancardi admitted she was disappointed but focused on her pregnancy when responding to allegations of Neymar cheating. The former Barcelona star was filmed partying with two unknown girls at a Spanish nightclub weeks ago.

The 29-year-old Brazilian influencer said (via The Sun):

"Good afternoon, I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment."

Neymar apologized to Bruna Biancardi back in June after previous allegations of cheating were made public. He wrote on Instagram:

"Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."

The couple seem to have put the infidelity issues to one side amid the birth of Mavie. However, it's unknown whether she will be joining Brazil's all-time top goalscorer in Saudi Arabia to be raised.