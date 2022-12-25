Neymar collects Budweiser’s ‘Player of the History’ award on behalf of winner Pele as Brazil legend continues battle with illness

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. has collected the Budweiser’s ‘Player of the History’ award on behalf of winner Pele. The former legendary forward is currently hospital-ridden as be battles against cancer.

According to Sky News, Pele has been at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for over a month due to his deteriorating health. However, his family are with him at the hospital to spend Christmas alongside him.

The former Santos icon has been one of the most successful players in footballing history. He won three FIFA World Cups, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Budweiser, therefore, decided to award him the Player of the History award. Due to his health, though, the former Brazil international was unable to collect the award.

Brazil's current number 10 Neymar went on to pick up the award for the ill Pele. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was pleased to pick up the award on behalf of Pele, saying in an Instagram video (via AS):

“It’s a really significant day for me today. First, I just wanted to let you know that I was invited to attend the Budweiser ceremony when Pele was honored with the “Player of the History” trophy. Being a part of this historic occasion is an incredible honour for me."

Neymar said the following while accepting the award from Budweiser:

“You guys know that Pele is significant to me. Our love and reverence for you, King, will remain forever."

He added:

“The homage is beautiful and extremely significant, not only because Pele is the only player to have won three World Cups, but also because there have previously been numerous ‘Players of the Match’ in various times of football, but only one ‘Player of History’.”

The former Barcelona forward's gesture went down very well with Pele's family. Kely Nascimento, the former striker's daughter, thanked him and said that he needs to fill in the boots of his father and take Brazilian football forward. She said:

"With all his brilliance, light and heart now carries the baton of the beautiful game and carry it all over the globe.”

Neymar and Pele are Brazil's joint-highest goalscorers

Neymar is on course to become Brazil's all-time record goalscorer. He's currently level with Pele on 77 goals.

Neymar achieved the feat at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The attacker had an injury-ridden tournament but still managed two goals in three games.

Pele (92), though, did it in fewer games than Neymar (124) for the five-time world champions.

