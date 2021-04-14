Neymar comments on comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar is enjoying his time with Kylian Mbappe at PSG but is doing his best to keep the Frenchman grounded as well. The media and fans have been comparing the former AS Monaco star to Lionel Messi for a long time, but Neymar believes the striker is still far away.

Lionel Messi and Neymar played together at Barcelona before the Brazilian moved to PSG. Kylian Mbappe's rise to fame has been him already being compared to the greats in the game, but the young French striker remains focused on his game.

Neymar wants Kylian Mbappe to remain that way and keep working hard on the pitch every single time. Speaking to the media about the Messi-Mbappe comparisons, he said:

"There's no comparison. They have two very different styles of play. Messi is the best player I've seen, and Kylian Mbappe is on his way to becoming one of the best."

Neymar on beating Bayern Munich and making it to the UCL semifinals

Neymar was impressive in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich and helped his side make it to the semifinals. PSG lost the leg 1-0 last night but managed to get to the next round on the away goals rule. Talking to the media after the game, Neymar said:

"First and foremost, it was a great game of football for all the fans, with lots of chances in the goal area. We are very happy to have made it through and are satisfied that we are in the semifinals. We prevailed against a strong team, the defending champions. Congratulations to the whole team. We have to enjoy it now."

Neymar was seen celebrating in front of Joshua Kimmich, but the Brazilian has denied it was intentional. He said:

"It wasn't even a celebration to provoke him. I celebrated with Paredes but it was fate that made him stand there. Kimmich said they were better, they were going to qualify. They were sure they were going to the semis. You can have possession as much as you like. You can sing for a woman all night long, but if a guy comes and takes her from you in 5 minutes, she's gone."

PSG will find out their semi-final opponents tonight after Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City. The Premier League side currently lead the tie 2-1.