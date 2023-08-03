Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar stole the show as he scored a brace in the pre-season showdown against Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Fans took to Twitter to laud the performance.

The Brazilian superstar finally made his return to the pitch after a prolonged absence. He had to undergo surgery after suffering an ankle injury in March and was sidelined since.

In his much-anticipated return to the pitch, the no. 10 gave the fans a reminder of his talent by scoring a brace. After opening the scoring in the 40th minute, the 31-year-old doubled the lead with a 83rd minute strike. Marco Asensio, who completed a move to the Ligue 1 club from Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer transfer window, was the other scorer of the team.

Fans on Twitter reacted as Luis Enrique's side finally got their first pre-season win after a two-game losing streak. One of them wrote:

Another fan opined:

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as PSG defeated Jeonbuk by a score of 3-0 in their latest pre-season clash:

PSGhub @PSGhub Neymar ‘𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧’ vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai in numbers.



• 90 minutes

• 2 goals

• 1 assist

• 86 touches

• 6 key passes

• 2 long balls

• 2 ground duels won



HE IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/mUjGXZy2UA 🛡️Neymar ‘𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧’ vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai in numbers.• 90 minutes• 2 goals• 1 assist• 86 touches• 6 key passes• 2 long balls• 2 ground duels wonHE IS BACK!

Michael Kumar @Michael96616777 of paris @PSGhub The real kingof paris

Noodle Vini @vini_ball



pic.twitter.com/zY8S7cuygU Neymar is such a disgusting footballer man, what have I just seen, what a goal...

𝗠𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗼𝗼🇪🇬 @Mendesiiinhoo @NaikyOh6 Neymar > Mbappe n’ayons pas peur des termes les amis

PSG's Neymar explains why his partnership with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't flourish

PSG had one of the most devastating attacking trios in the history of football in their ranks for two seasons in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

While they won two Ligue 1 titles, fans expected the team to achieve much more than actually did. The Brazilian number 10 has now explained why they didn't flourish as expected. He said (via Paris Fans):

“Football stuff. Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi, and Mbappé are three guys who are the best in the world."

He added:

“We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit. It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, [and] we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right [or] fair. It’s not like a cake recipe."

Messi is no longer a PSG player and has joined Inter Miami while Mbappe is close to leaving the Parisians with Real Madrid being his most likely destination. Neymar, however, will have Ousmane Dembele by his side next season as the Frenchman will join the Ligue 1 side from Barcelona soon.