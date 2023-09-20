Neymar filmed cheating on pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi with 2 girls in Spain, she responds on Instagram

Brazilian football sensation Neymar found himself embroiled in yet another controversy, as he was recently filmed enjoying a night out in Spain in the company of two women.

The exclusive video footage, brought to light by journalist Leo Dias, has reignited rumors of infidelity and strained relations between Neymar and his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

The video, which surfaced recently, depicted the Brazilian reveling in the Spanish nightlife, seemingly carefree alongside the two women. This incident devastated fans who were hopeful that the couple's impending parenthood would bring them closer together.

Awaiting their baby girl's arrival, they celebrated the gender reveal with a lavish baby shower just a few months ago. However, the joyous occasion appears to have been overshadowed by Neymar's questionable behavior.

The timing of this incident is particularly concerning, as Biancardi is due to give birth in less than a month. The couple's relationship had already been under scrutiny earlier this summer when the Brazilian forward made the surprising move to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. He left PSG after spending six successful years in the French capital.

As news of Neymar's night out in Spain spread like wildfire, fans anxiously awaited a response from Bruna Biancardi. True to the social media era, her answer came swiftly on Instagram, where she posted a cryptic message that hinted at the turmoil within their relationship.

The translation of her Instagram story reads:

"Good afternoon, I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment. I thank you all for the messages of love.''

''She deserves better'' - Football fans rally behind Neymar's pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Football fans have rallied behind Neymar's pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, after the Brazilian superstar was caught cheating on her again.

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) erupted with sympathy for Biancardi as fans expressed disappointment in the former Barcelona forward's behavior. One tweet read:

"He's always cheating."

While another fan said:

"I feel so bad for her."

Many fans empathized with Biancardi, with one comment stating:

"It’s so sad, the poor woman couldn’t catch a break during what was supposed to be one of the most beautiful moments of her life."

Despite the situation, some fans questioned the Brazilian international's fidelity, saying:

"I think even she knows deep down he'll never be faithful to her."

