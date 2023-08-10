"Neymar is more than finished" - Journalist does not want PSG star to return to Barcelona amid recent transfer links

Spanish journalist Marcal Lorente believes Neymar is finished and has urged Barcelona not to sign the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. He has also backed Ansu Fati to cement his spot in the squad and thinks the Spaniard is showing that he can perform at the top level.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer and some reports suggest the move is edging closer. The Brazilian could rejoin his former side once Ousmane Dembele completed his proposed move to PSG.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Lorente stated that Neymar is a 'failure' and should not be re-signed by Barcelona. He added that the Catalan side already have a better player in Fati and said:

"Neymar is more than finished. It's nonsense. You're gonna kick out Ansu, who's recovering his level, to bring Neymar who has become a failure."

Xavi had initially rejected the idea of bringing Neymar back and told the media earlier in the summer:

"Ah… Surprise… That's a surprise. Look, I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he's a great player, but he's not in our plans, no."

However, Dembele's decision to join PSG has seemingly changed the club's approach.

PSG star Neymar cried for Barcelona return, claims Jordi Mestre

Jordi Mestre, Barcelona's former vice-president, has stated that Neymar wanted to return soon after joining PSG. He said that the Brazilian immediately regretted the move.

He was quoted by the Daily Express as saying:

"Nobody knew he would leave because he didn't tell anyone. He didn't tell anyone. Then, he soon started to cry with regret and told us he wanted to return. The players asked for him but didn't pressurise the club. I came off badly in that. If he had come back and the club had benefitted because of it, I wouldn't have a problem with that. I'm not that proud. On sporting terms, he could come back but on a series of conditions."

He added:

"Firstly, PSG have to agree. Then he would have to withdraw his lawsuit and acknowledge that he was in the wrong and after that, all the birthday parties in Brazil would have to stop. There were players from the first team squad who were at a wedding with him but had no idea that he wanted to leave."

PSG are reportedly desperate to get Neymar off their books and the Brazilian is also looking for an exit despite claiming he was set to stay with or without the support of the fans.