Neymar gives definitive update on whether or not he will stay at PSG for 2023-24 season

Neymar has confirmed that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. The Brazilian has no plans to leave despite the club's fans calling for his exit this summer.

PSG fans protested outside Neymar's house earlier this year and urged him to leave the club. The French giants were not happy with the backlash their record signing received and even called for the supporters to show respect.

Neymar is aware of the lack of support from PSG fans but is currently not planning to leave Parc des Princes. He was talking to CazeTV when he admitted that he will play for PSG next season. The Brazilian said:

"I will be at PSG next season even if there is not much love with the supporters. I will be there, with or without love."

The former Barcelona star has two years left on his current contract with the French club having the option to extend it by another season.

Jerome Rothen wants PSG to sell two players before thinking of Neymar

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has urged the club to sell midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Marquinhos before pushing Neymar out. He believes that the Brazilian's transfer will be complicated and he will not attract many clubs.

However, he thinks it is time to move on from Verratti and Marquinhos, as they 'symbolize the failure of PSG in the European Cup'. Rothen added that the club needs a squad refresh and should start by selling the two experienced players. He told RMC Sports:

"Getting (Neÿmar) to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some. A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment."

He added:

"Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible. Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when I say that because he's your captain. But these guys symbolise the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

Jerome Rothen also wanted Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to be released at the end of last season. Both stars have now left the Ligue 1 side and could reunite at Inter Miami, if reports are to be believed.