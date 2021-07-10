Neymar hits out at Brazilians supporting Lionel Messi in the Copa America final

Neymar has hit out at Brazilians who are supporting Argentina in the Copa America final. The PSG star is furious at the section of fans who want to see Lionel Messi lift the trophy this weekend.

Brazil take on Argentina in the Copa America final this Saturday at the Maracana. Neymar takes on his former club teammate Lionel Messi, who is still chasing his first trophy with the national team.

Neymar took to Instagram last night to hit out at the Brazilians who are backing Argentina in the Copa America final. The Brazil captain is not happy with fans supporting an opposition player over their own country.

Neymar posted:

"I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked nor would I ever attack Brazil if they are playing for something, whatever the sport, a model [beauty] contest, the Oscar......... I am Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently? OK, I'll respect [that], but go to ---"

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market, and more.

Why did Neymar hit out at fans backing Lionel Messi?

Brazilian SporTV journalist Fabiola Andrade revealed earlier this week she was backing Argentina in the Copa America final.

The post read:

"Before stoning me in a public square, let me explain: I love Brazil, Brazilian football...I have several Argentine friends. But I'm not going to root for Argentina in the Copa America final because of them, no. I cheer because I love #football and @leomessi This guy needs to win a title with his country's shirt! For justice!"

The post sparked a row among Brazilian fans as several backed the journalist and claimed they too were rooting for Argentine star Lionel Messi this Saturday.

Lionel Messi is chasing his first trophy with Argentina as he has never managed to end up on the winning side in the final with the national side.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Prem Deshpande