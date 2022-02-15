Neymar included as PSG announce squad for UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid

PSG have announced a 24-man squad for their clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight, which includes Neymar.

The Brazilian has been missing in action since sustaining an ankle injury in November and his participation against Los Blancos was in doubt.

However, five days ago, he resumed full training, following a period of individual sessions, boosting their hopes.

Now, with the squad list out, it seems like the 28-year-old has been given the greenlight and may appear off the bench.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino could play a front-three with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria considering Neymar's lack of gametime.

Throwing him at the deep end right from the off is too risky, so the former Barcelona winger may see a few minutes before coming off the bench in the second-half.

However, the most notable absentee is Sergio Ramos, who will miss the first of his two reunions with his former side.

The Spaniard, who joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer, has been ruled out with a calf injury.

His tenure in the French capital has so far been riddled with injuries, limiting him to just five appearances in all competitions.

The 35-year-old centre-back, who enjoyed 16 illustrious years with the capital side, will be hoping to be available for a fairytale Santiago Bernabeu return on March 9.

PSG host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes tonight in the first-leg of their round of 16 tie.

PSG under pressure against Real Madrid

In what's the biggest game of the round, there's a lot riding on PSG.

Expectations are higher following a spate of marquee signings in the summer. It is topped by none other than Messi, who comes with enormous European pedigree and knows Real Madrid well.

They will be hoping to make a deep run in the competition with eyes on their first Champions League title.

But the biggest storyline here surrounds Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club, as he risks losing his job in case of an elimination.

The Argentine is considered among the potential candidates for the permanent managerial job at Manchester United.

But should he steer his side into the next round, the rumors will water down for now.

