Neymar joins exclusive list containing Pele and Lionel Messi after scoring in Brazil's 5-1 rout of Tunisia

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. joined an exclusive list of international goalscoring record alongside Pele and Lionel Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward became only the third player in the history of South American football to score 75 international goals. He reached the mark with his goal against Tunisia, with Brazil winning 5-1.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar joins Pelé and Messi as the only three South American players to score 75+ international goals Neymar joins Pelé and Messi as the only three South American players to score 75+ international goals 🌟 https://t.co/Dx1icmiFLf

The 30-year-old scored from the penalty spot in the 29th minute of the game as Richarlison, Pedro and Raphinha were also on target. Barcelona's new signing Raphinha scored a brace, including a well-taken effort from outside the box.

Pele scored 77 goals in only 92 games for the Selecaos. Messi, meanwhile, has 88 goals for Argentina in 163 games. Neymar's tally is now 75, which he has managed in 121 games for Brazil.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form for PSG as well. He has enjoyed an amazing start to his campaign so far this season. In 11 games, the 30-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi said he is delighted to reunite with Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona after 16 years at the club was difficult to digest for many fans. However, some were happy at the fact that he was reuniting with his former teammate in Paris.

The duo developed a great bond during their time together in Spain. In an interview with TUDN (via Asianet), Messi recently said that he is delighted to reunite with his former attacking partner:

"With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had a blast together at Barca. And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis."

Neymar and Messi have started their league season in style as the Parisians have 22 points after eight games. They have also won both of their UEFA Champions League matches against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far