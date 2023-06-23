Neymar Jr auctions Lionel Messi's PSG tribute award for $172,000 in charity auction

Brazilian football star Neymar recently auctioned off a tribute award from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that was dedicated to Lionel Messi. This spectacle transpired during the third installment of his annual charity event in Sao Paolo.

After a thrilling two-year stint where he won consecutive titles, Messi's chapter with the Ligue 1 titans was drawn to a close, leading to the creation of this unique memento. This star-studded charity auction drew in luminaries from various fields, including famed streamer Casimiro.

According to SportsBrief, the celebrity Twitch streamer shelled out a hefty $172,000 to bag the Messi trophy, which was the third-highest-priced item of the night.

However, the allure of the auction didn't stop there, with NeymarNJR reporting (via SportsBrief) that an array of other exquisite items were up for grabs.

These included the final Brazil national team jersey autographed by both Pele and Neymar and a chance to engage in a high-stakes poker game with the PSG superstar himself.

All proceeds from this grand affair will be funneled into the projects sponsored by the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr., an organization committed to social inclusion. Simultaneously, there's much ado about Lionel Messi's endeavors in the USA.

Neymar divulged to ESPN that the Argentine legend's surprising move to Inter Miami is predicted to revolutionize Major League Soccer (MLS). The Brazilian icon is confident that his friend's arrival will add more sparkle to an already shimmering football landscape in America.

Messi has revealed his plan to hop across the Atlantic and join forces with David Beckham’s Inter Miami once his contract with PSG expires later this month.

Lionel Messi nudges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG for a "real winning project"

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As Lionel Messi steps away from Paris Saint-Germain, he has left a parting piece of advice for his teammate Kylian Mbappe: It's time to seek a new challenge.

The Argentine legend has bid his final farewell to the Parc des Princes, announcing his fresh start in the United States with the MLS club Inter Miami.

The French forward is rumored to be considering an exit as well, having indicated that he won't activate the clause in his contract to keep him at PSG until 2025.

The 24-year-old superstar now finds himself amidst intensifying speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, a club he has nearly joined in the past two seasons.

Spanish media outlet Defensa Central (via GOAL) has reported that Lionel Messi has encouraged Mbappe to cut ties with Paris. The Argentine icon reportedly advised Mbappe, saying:

"I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project."

Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading goal scorer, with a domestic roll of honor that boasts five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.

However, he has yet to clinch the elusive Champions League crown. This missing accolade might just be the impetus for the 2018 World Cup winner to leave his homeland for Spanish football.

