Neymar Jr celebrates with baby daughter on the field as Al-Hilal beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League title

Neymar Jr was seen celebrating with his baby daughter as Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to the title. The Brazilian superstar has been out injured since October last year, ruling him out for the season, but he was on the pitch to celebrate with his teammates.

The forward has had to focus on surgery and rehabilitation over much of the past year, and he will be looking to return to the Saudi Pro League in style. Al-Hilal fans will be looking forward to Neymar Jr turning on his creativity and working his magic against other teams. In the meantime though, he will be celebrating with his teammates.

Al-Hilal were easily the best team in Saudi Arabia by a distance. They won the league unbeaten, winning 29 games drawing only two. They sit an impressive 12 points ahead of Al-Nassr, who have struggled to meet expectations this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have been unable to put Al-Hilal down, as they have failed to beat the league champions every time both sides have clashed this season. The fans have also made it rather difficult for the Portuguese legend, as they have often taken to chanting Lionel Messi's name when they face Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal have notably won the league four times in the last five years, with Al-Nassr's last win coming in 2019. They have not made it easy for Ronaldo's side, and Neymar will be looking to make it even harder next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez talks about their children

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has hailed her partner’s determination and abilities and believes they will help his children achieve success if they pursue careers in football.

Speaking to Hia magazine in her interview with the publication, Georgina said (via Daily Post):

“Cristiano and I will of course be more than happy, and our son will be lucky to have his father to support him. In fact, Junior and Matteo have wonderful qualities and qualifications that enable them to become professional football players, if they want.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been phenomenal for Al-Nassr despite being 39 years old, bagging 48 goals from 47 appearances this season. The former Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United star has shown no signs of letting up as the years have gone by.