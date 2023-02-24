Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and the footballing world reacts as PSG superstar Sergio Ramos announces international retirement

The biggest names in world football reacted as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sergio Ramos brought an end to his legendary career with the Spanish national team.

Ramos is a former captain of La Roja and is the highest-capped player in the country's history with 180 appearances.

The Spaniard, however, became a fringe player when Luis Enrique took over in 2019. Ramos made his last appearance for La Roja in March 2021, as a late substitute against Kosovo.

The PSG defender, who is now 36 years old, brought the curtains down on his international career on Thursday, February 24. He wrote an emotional statement on Instagram, parts of which read:

"With great regret, it is the end of a journey that I hoped would be longer and that would end with a better taste in the mouth, on the height of all the successes we have achieved with our Red."

He added:

"Humbly, I think that that career deserved to end because of a personal decision or because my performance was not up to what our National Team deserves, but not because of age or other reasons that, without having heard them."

Many big names from the football world commented on Ramos' post, sharing their admiration for the legendary defender.

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi commented:

"Respect towards you."

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea wrote:

"No need for words."

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe wrote:

"The best."

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wrote:

"LEGEND."

Former Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez wrote:

"Legend."

Los Blancos winger Rodrygo Goes wrote:

"Congrats on everything, Capi!"

Neymar, meanwhile, left clapping emojis on the former Real Madrid captain's retirement post. Vinicius Junior left a crown emoji as a comment.

PSG superstar Sergio Ramos leaves behind an incredible legacy in international football

Sergio Ramos is hands down one of the greatest defenders to ever grace the beautiful game. He has won three major trophies with La Roja, the FIFA World Cup, and the UEFA Euro twice.

Ramos' legacy will remain bright for years to come. The defender wrote in his statement that he leaves the international stage with memories.

He wrote:

"I take back indelible memories, all the titles we have fought and celebrated all together and the tremendous pride of being the Spanish player with the most internationalities. This shield, this shirt and this fan, all of you have made me happy."

He added:

"I will continue to cheer on my country from home with the thrill of the privileged who has been able to proudly represent it 180 times. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who always believed in me!"

Ramos will continue playing for PSG for the time being. He is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and there is no talk of an extension yet.

Ramos will continue playing for PSG for the time being. He is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and there is no talk of an extension yet.

