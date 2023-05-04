Neymar Jr likes Instagram post criticizing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar Jr. recently liked an Instagram post criticizing Kylian Mbappe. The reel claimed that Mbappe the 'prince' of the club is the worst.

The Brazilian attacker was recently subject to protest from fans. They gathered in front of his house in Bougival, France to express their discontent. The player since posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing:

"Don’t allow for people to put you in their storm, but put them in your peace.”

The aforementioned video that the no. 10 liked also defended him and Messi, claiming:

"Instead of protesting against the horrible management, the fans continue to protest against Neymar and Messi."

The Brazilian has been teammates with Kylian Mbappe for 136 matches. They have combined for 54 goals as well while playing for PSG.

Will Neymar and Kylian Mbappe be teammates at PSG next season?

While Kylian Mbappe looks set to be the focus of PSG's project for at least another year, Neymar's future has been in doubt. There have been reports that the Brazilian could be on his way out.

Clubs like Newcastle United, Chelsea, and more have been linked with a move for the player. The attacker is ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before his setback.

Lionel Messi's future is also doubted as Fabrizio Romano reported that the Argentine will leave the Parisian club in the summer. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants might have a new look attack next season.

There have been reports that the club is keen on signing a new striker with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane being in their shortlist. Who becomes Mbappe's partner in the attack next season remains to be seen.

