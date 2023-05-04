Neymar Jr. makes cryptic Instagram post as PSG fans show up at his home and ask him to ‘get lost’

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has taken to Instagram to respond to fans angrily asking him to leave the club.

On Wednesday, May 3, Collectif Ultras Paris, the Parisians' most ardent ultra group, marched to the Brazilian superstar's house in Paris (via Get French Football News). They chanted "Neymar, get lost" in front of his gate.

Prior to that, the ultras began their protest in front of the French giants' headquarters. They voiced their discontent against superstar forward Lionel Messi (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) before going after his teammate close friend.

In response, Neymar posted a message on Instagram, which read (as quoted by Get French Football News on Twitter):

"Don't allow for people to put you in their storm, but put them in your peace."

The drama unfolded after reports suggested that PSG were displeased with Messi's recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, which saw him miss training. They further added that the club were set to suspend the Argentine superstar for two weeks and fine him as well.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano then reported via Twitter that Messi's time at the Parc des Princes would come to an end this summer when his contract expired. It is set to bring an end to a move that promised much success but delivered very little.

Neymar Jr. has not featured for PSG since February this year

While PSG fans may have used the Lionel Messi situation tool to vent their frustrations about Neymar Jr. as well, this is nothing new for the latter. He has repeatedly come under intense scrutiny for his availability issues over the last five-and-a-half years.

Since joining the Parisians in the summer of 2017, he has played only 173 times across competitions. That is 13 fewer than the 186 he managed between 2013 and 2017 for Barcelona.

Neymar notably began the ongoing campaign in superb fashion, scoring and assisting goals for fun under new boss Christophe Galtier. The Brazilian had racked up 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions, while averaging 2.5 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per game in Ligue 1.

However, injury struck yet again, with the superstar forward needing to be stretchered off during PSG's 4-3 league win over LOSC Lille in February. He then needed to undergo surgery on his ankle, which ended his season early and added to questions about his future at the club.

His current contract at the Parc des Princes is notably set to expire in June 2025.

