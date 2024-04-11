Neymar Jr reacts on social media as Barcelona defeat PSG 3-2 in first-leg of UCL quarter-final clash

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr reacted on social media after Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night (April 10).

Fellow Brazilian forward Raphinha scored a goal either side (37', 62') of PSG's three-minute flurry that saw former Barca forward Ousmane Dembele (48') and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha (50') score for the Parisians.

However, the Blaugrana had the last laugh as substitute Andreas Christensen (77') headed past Gianluigi Donnarumma to secure the win.

On an Instagram post made by the Catalan giants celebrating Raphinha's first two goals in the UCL, Neymar commented with the gesture that the former made after scoring.

You can view the post and the forward's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Neymar plied his trade at both the clubs involved in the tie, achieving success at the Camp Nou and the Parc des Princes.

The forward moved from boyhood side Santos to Barcelona for €88 million in 2013 and had an instant impact at the club. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games in all competitions, winning two La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League title.

In the summer of 2017, PSG triggered his release clause worth €222 million, a then-record transfer, to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian's time at the club was riddled with injuries but was still incredibly fruitful. He netted 118 goals and added 77 assists in 173 games across all competitions, winning five Ligue 1 titles, three Coupes de France and four French Super Cup titles.

Neymar currently plays at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, after making a €90 million move from PSG at the start of the season. However, he clearly seems to have kept up with his former clubs and their performances as he spends time rehabilitating from another cruciate ligament tear.

"We are one of the best teams in the world" - Barcelona star Pedri after UCL win against PSG

Following Barcelona's 3-2 win against PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, star midfielder Pedri was full of praise for his side.

Making his return from a month-long hamstring injury, Pedri appeared as a 61st-minute substitute for the Catalan giants. He made his presence felt immediately, playing an incredible ball over the defense for Brazilian winger Raphinha to net his second of the game.

After the game, the midfielder was full of praise for his side and motivated them to keep these performances up. Speaking to the media, he said:

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and we’ve done it one on one. We are one of the best teams in the world and we always have to go out like that, to eat our opponents."

With the tie finely balanced and with everything still to play for, Barcelona will host PSG for the second leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 17.

Poll : Should Neymar have joined PSG in the summer of 2017? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion