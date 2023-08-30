Neymar Jr reposts Kim Kardashian's story as she shares image of ex-PSG star's apparel

Neymar reposted Kim Kardashian's Instagram story on social media as the reality TV star posted an image of the Brazilian's apparel.

Kardashian took to social media to post a football, a pair of boots, a bag and a jersey. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward, who completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, reposted the image on social media.

Here's the image in discussion

Neymar met up with Kardashian and her kids when PSG played Al-Nassr in a friendly earlier at the start of the season.

While the Brazilian didn't feature in that game, as he was still recovering from injury, his fan base was on display, as celebrities like Kim Kardashian were in attendance.

Markus Babbel went on stunning rant against Neymar

Former Liverpool and Germany star Markus Babbel recently went on a stunning rant against Neymar. Babbel, who played as a defender, spoke about the Brazilian's move to Al-Hilal.

Babbel is happy to see the forward leave for the Middle-East and added that he's happy about not having to watch the player regularly again, telling Blick Kick:

“I have a problem with the 21-year-olds (Gabri Veiga; editor) going down there. Thank God, Neymar, he's finally out of the picture. Thank God, I don’t have to watch the complaining anymore. I’m really happy.”

He also discussed the recent surge in players leaving European clubs to pursue moves to the Saudi Pro League. Babbel said:

"I'm not a moraliser. When you get dumped with money like that, everyone has to question themselves: Would I take it? Wouldn't I accept it? I can understand anyone going down there. Whether I approve of it is another story.”

He continued:

“There are sums that are not normal. You sign a two or three-year contract, and, then, even your next generations are covered."

Al-Hilal have assembled quite a squad. Neymar's introduction is the icing on the cake as they look to bounce back after a mediocre SPL campaign last term.