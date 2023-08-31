Neymar Jr reveals that his 'biggest dream' is to win the World Cup with the Brazil national team

Neymar recently revealed that his aim is to win the FIFA World Cup with Brazil. The superstar forward further added that not winning the holy grail doesn't take away from the player that he is.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward, who recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, told in an interview that will be release this coming Sunday (via UOL):

"I hope that one day I can achieve my biggest dream, which is the World Cup, but sometimes that doesn't happen. We have a guy in Brazil who is a top idol, one of the biggest names in the country's history, who is the Zico, and he doesn't have a World Cup. That doesn't justify the quality and the gift he had, that fits me the same way."

Neymar has so far played three World Cups with Brazil. However, the Selecaos were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the competition on each occasion.

Neymar was recently criticized by Markus Babbel

Markus Babbel recently went on a rant against Neymar after the attacker completed a £78 million move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Babbel said that he was tired of the former Barcelona superstar's constant complaining nature. Speaking about the player on the Blick Kick show, Babbel said:

“I have a problem with the 21-year-olds (Gabri Veiga) going down there. Thank goodness, Ney, he's finally out of the picture. Thank goodness, I don’t have to watch the complaining anymore. I’m really happy.”

He also went on to speak about the recent surge in players joining the SPL:

"I'm not a moraliser. When you get dumped with money like that, everyone has to question themselves: Would I take it? Wouldn't I accept it? I can understand anyone going down there. Whether I approve of it is another story.”

Neymar, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal as he is still recovering from an injury. The player is expected to make his debut against Al-Ittihad on September 1.