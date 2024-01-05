Neymar Jr's transfer from Barcelona to PSG being investigated by French authorities - Reports

Al Hilal superstar Neymar's reported €222 million transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 is being investigated, according to Barca Blaugranes.

The Brazilian attacker secured a blockbuster move to the French capital in 2017 that broke the world transfer record. However, it is now claimed that the same was possible only due to illegal tax advantages.

As per the aforementioned report, authorities have access to taped conversations between French lawmaker Hugues Renson and Jean-Martial Ribes, a high-ranking PSG executive.

It is suggested that Renson secured tax advantages, which made it easy for the Parisian outfit to complete the transfer in exchange for PSG match tickets and other benefits.

It is also believed that Renson and Ribes participated in numerous meetings that were presided over by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Finally, this report claims that Renson could face hefty penalties if these accusations are indeed proven to be true.

The 31-year-old attacker secured this move to France on the back of 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 matches for Barcelona. He won the UEFA Champions League once and the La Liga title on three occasions at Camp Nou.

Following his arrival at the Parc des Princes, Neymar made 173 appearances, bagging 118 goals and 77 assists across competitions. He won Ligue 1 five times but failed to win the Champions League with PSG.

After a six-year-long stay in Paris, the attacker joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a reported €90 million last summer and is currently out with injury.

Brazil national team doctor confirms Neymar is set to miss Copa America

Brazil's national team doctor,, Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed that Neymar will miss the Copa America, which is set to commence on June 20 and conclude on July 14.

The Al-Hilal sensation suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Brazil's 2-0 loss against Uruguay on October 17 last year. He soon underwent surgery and is expected to return only in August.

Confirming the same, Lasmar told Brazil's Rede 98 (via ESPN):

"It's too early. There's no point in skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks. Our expectation is that he will be prepared to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is August. We need to be patient."

Since moving to Saudi Arabia last summer, Neymar has made just five appearances across competitions for Al-Hilal, bagging a goal and three assists. Even without their star man, Al-Hilal are top of the Saudi Pro League standings, with 53 points, seven ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr.